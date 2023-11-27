Nikki Cross Reacts To R-Truth's WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

People are still buzzing about Saturday's big return of, not Randy Orton, not CM Punk, but R-Truth. The former WWE United States Champion made his return to WWE in a backstage segment advertising the Survivor Series sponsor, Ruffles. Nikki Cross took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her joy over the return of the former WWE 24/7 Champion and take a bit of responsibility for her part in trashing a significant part of his legacy.

"I'm so happy @RonKillings is back," Cross wrote. "I do feel like I got some explaining to do though." Cross accompanied the tweet with a picture of her discarding the WWE 24/7 Championship in the garbage.

I'm so happy @RonKillings is back ☺️☺️😊😊 I do feel like I got some explaining to do though 😅 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/l6TmM3BIz9 — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) November 27, 2023

Then-champion, Cross disposed of the title belt on November 7, 2022, retiring the title and ending the marathon of lower-card talent chasing the green belt. R-Truth holds the record for the most reigns with the title at 53, though one title win that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic is not recognized by WWE. However, even at 52 reigns, he's still well ahead of second-place Dana Brooke, who held the title a mere 15 times.

Before Saturday, Truth had not appeared on WWE programming since November 1, 2022, just days before Cross disposed of the title. Truth suffered a serious leg injury, which cost him a match against Grayson Waller. As it stands, there is no word on whether R-Truth is officially returning to WWE programming or if Saturday night's appearance was a cameo. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is currently listed as an active member of the roster.