Triple H Was Reportedly Absent From Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw

This past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the returns of both Randy Orton and CM Punk to the show, but one senior WWE figure was reportedly absent — Paul "Triple H" Levesque. According to "PWInsider," the Chief Content Officer's absence was anticipated, and Bruce Prichard took over the reins.

"PWInsider" was told by sources that Levesque wasn't present because of other undisclosed WWE business. It's no surprise that Levesque is busy with business, especially after the intense weekend WWE had with the premium live event Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday. Punk made his surprise return at the end of the show, while Orton wrestled in the main event match after being away from the ring for 18 months. The PLE broke records for the company in terms of viewership, gate, and merchandise sales.

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Levesque noted that he and WWE President Nick Khan were primarily involved in bringing Punk back to WWE. With that major business deal done, Levesque could be looking for the next big thing for WWE.

Besides Orton and Punk's appearances, this week's "Raw" saw Cody Rhodes announce that he was going to be an entrant in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, following which he was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura. Seth Rollins also revealed that he would defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on next week's show, while there was a tag team turmoil match that saw former "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers become the new number one contenders for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.