Kenny King Shares Possible Reason For WWE Not Trying To Sign Him

Former TNA X Division Champion Kenny King currently finds himself at a crossroads in his career, after he requested and was granted his release from Impact Wrestling. That has some wondering if King's next move could potentially be a run in WWE, where he has never wrestled in his 21-year career, though he got his start competing on the second season of "WWE Tough Enough."

In an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," King was asked about the potential of him winding up in WWE. The former ROH World Tag Team Champion didn't dismiss the possibility but felt the likelihood was low, which he attributed to his age and WWE's views on older wrestlers.

"I think as an in-ring, I might be too old," King said. "I've been [told] there's been meetings about me, and I'm too old. So that's fine. I feel that's kind of insane because everyone knows pro wrestlers hit their prime, [and] get better at a certain age."

He added how his former colleague LA Knight had to claw his way up the WWE card, despite the talent that he possesses.

"I mean, look what they did with LA Knight. LA Knight and I were supposed to go in at the same time. I was, at that time, making way too much money at Ring of Honor to sign a developmental contract," said the former ROH World Television Champion. "It worked out for him, but even then, look what they tried to do [with him]. He had to become undeniable. He had to become a manager, they changed his name, they took away everything that made him 'him,' until he left them absolutely no choice. So it's kind of a silly mentality that they have there. But you know, you never know. Things can happen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription