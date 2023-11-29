Update On Drew McIntyre's Mood At WWE Raw Following Abrupt Survivor Series Departure

Drew McIntyre was reportedly in a happy mood prior to this week's "WWE Raw," dispelling rumors of him being unhappy at Survivor Series.

Shortly before CM Punk's WWE homecoming this past Saturday, an irate McIntyre stormed out of the ring after his team lost to the Cody Rhodes-led squad inside the dual-caged WarGames structure. There were subsequent reports of McIntyre grabbing his things from the locker room and leaving the Allstate Arena, prompting reports of "The Scottish Warrior" being unhappy with the events that led to Punk's return. A day later, at a WWE house show, McIntyre shot down the rumors via a backstage promo where he claimed that his issues were related to his inability to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

"PWInsider" has offered an update on the McIntyre situation, reporting that the Scotsman "was in good spirits" prior to the "Raw" taping in Nashville, Tennessee, where he renewed his rivalry with Rollins by striking the champion with a Glasgow Kiss. While doing so, he was visibly busted open before Jey Uso arrived on the scene and superkicked him out of the ring.

The report added that the "Raw" segment was "legitimately cut halfway" and it was an accidental decision, possibly because McIntyre began bleeding after being caught with the Big Gold Belt. It was further noted that any and all issues McIntyre had with WWE officials at Survivor Series "seemed to have dissipated" when the crew arrived in the Bridgestone Arena for Monday's show.

With Uso set to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week, it's almost a given that McIntyre could get involved in some capacity. Regardless of his current standing with WWE officials, it's been reported by multiple outlets that the former WWE Champion will be a free agent in April 2024 and could potentially leave the promotion.