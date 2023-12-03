Chris Jericho Discusses How Tony Khan Likes To Structure AEW PPVs

It's never easy to follow a highly acclaimed, highly polarizing wrestling match. But that's what Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks did at AEW Full Gear, having a tag team bout immediately after Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page's much-talked-about Texas Death Match. Despite high stakes, with Omega and Jericho's tag team's existence, and the Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Title shot both being on the line, the match started a bit cold, though the fans would ultimately get into the bout at the end, with Jericho and Omega picking up the win.

While dissecting the match on "Talk is Jericho," Jericho delved a bit into the mindset of putting a big match, like the Bucks vs. Omega and Jericho, immediately following another noteworthy bout. Jericho noted that while some would prefer a different approach, putting big matches one after another is just how AEW owner Tony Khan likes to do things.

"Any time you have a little bit of a street fight type thing, [it's like] 'Should you put a buffer match after it?'" Jericho said. "And I was like 'Tony likes to structure his cards with part 1, part 2, part 3.' And part 3 is always match 7, 8, and 9, let's say. And I don't have a problem going on after that match. Somebody has to. You could've put on a nonsensical, nothing match, but to me, this is the way the card is structured. You want three exciting matches, and I thought if anybody could follow the street fight, we could. We did. It took a bit to get the crowd into it, but I was very happy with how we did it."

