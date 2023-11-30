Update On Sammy Guevara's Injury, AEW Return

Just a few days ago, AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Luna. On top of that, it sounds as though Guevara may be getting ready to make his return to the ring after nearly two months away. The latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" includes an update on Guevara's condition, with journalist Dave Meltzer stating that the AEW star has been cleared to get back in the ring for at least the last week. Guevara had been waiting for his wife to give birth and, according to Meltzer, it doesn't sound as though he plans to take too much additional time off.

Guevara has been out of action since suffering a concussion at AEW WrestleDream early last month. The match had an impressive lineup, with Guevara joining Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to take on Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho. A few weeks after the pay-per-view, Guevara confirmed he was in concussion protocol and was still undergoing testing.

When Guevara was injured, he and Jericho were in the midst of a heated feud. Since the first episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jericho had served as Guevara's onscreen mentor before the younger performer eventually betrayed Jericho to join The Don Callis Family. The two had a singles match at AEW Grand Slam a short time before WrestleDream, with Jericho winning that bout. It seems inevitable the two will pick their feud back up either immediately upon Guevara's return or sometime in the near future.