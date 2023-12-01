AEW Personality Calls Swerve Strickland Vs. Adam Page A Match Of The Year Candidate

The most talked about match at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view was undoubtedly the Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. And, in AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone's estimation, it was truly something special to behold.

"I was blown away by it," Tony Schiavone said while discussing the match on his "What Happened When" podcast. "To me, what made it incredible –- and there was a lot of things that made it incredible –- but to me, the use of the cinder blocks was like 'What the f*** are they doing?'"

Strickland and Page have had a myriad of issues with one another over the past few months. Things took a more personal turn after Strickland and his Mogul Embassy ally Prince Nana invaded Page's home. While Schiavone described the turn of events as drastic, he did see the upside from a storytelling perspective.

"It made for some good anger for Hangman. It made for a great match. It was a cool angle. You're right about Swerve. Swerve is –- I told him — I said, 'Man, that's candidate for Match of the Year right there.' He's a hell of a performer, that kid is. He really is."

Strickland currently holds two victories over Page, having defeated him in the Texas Death Match and coming out on top in both their first bout at AEW WrestleDream back in October.

