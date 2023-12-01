Wrestling Inc's Top 5 Matches Of The Week: 12/1/2023

We're living in a golden age of American pro wrestling. There are two major televised promotions, each with three shows across cable and network television. WWE has seven hours of weekly programming; AEW has five. If you watch both those companies and also, say, Ring of Honor (also promoted by Tony Khan) your only wrestling-free evening is Sunday — and that's if there isn't a pay-per-view.

The result is that there is more wrestling available on a weekly basis than ever before. Over the past week (thanks to Survivor Series) WWE, AEW, and ROH combined to produce 45 matches. In one week. That's a lot of wrestling in a 168-hour period! Understandably, you might not have had time to watch all that wrestling, and you might be looking to check out just the best of those 45 matches. Which is where Wrestling Inc. comes in.

So, welcome to the very first edition of Wrestling Inc.'s Top Five Matches of the Week! Every Friday, five members of the WINC staff will provide their personal pick for the best match they watched that week. It could be from WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact, or any other promotion — if we watched it and it happened during the previous 7-day period, it's fair game. That means this inaugural column could pull a match from last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" or from Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" — and in fact, we will be ordering them chronologically, because this is an overall top five, not a ranking.

All that having been said, let's get to the matches!