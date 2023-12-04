Why Kevin Owens Doesn't Plan On Challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns Again

Anyone who has been tuning into WWE programming over the past year should be intimately familiar with Kevin Owens and his feuds with The Bloodline. From defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in an acclaimed match at Wrestlemania 39, to a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble back in January, Owens' contempt for Reigns — and vice versa — has been well-documented.

As Royal Rumble 2024 approaches, there has been an uptick in speculation regarding the identity of Reigns' next opponent. Owens as a potential challenger has come up in conversations across the wrestling sphere, and considering how often they have clashed in 2023, some may say a Owens and Reigns rematch come January is plausible. However, in an interview with James Williams, Owens seems hesitant to rehash a rivalry with Reigns.

"I'll be honest — maybe a little too honest," Owens said. "I don't think the fans would like that [a rematch], because I've had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn't work out. I almost don't want to even try, because I don't think that's what fans want. They've seen it. I'm here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I'm doing," Owens clarified. "So, as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again, I don't think it's right. So, it's not in my plans." Owens may not be alone in his sentiments regarding Reigns, since on the most recent "WWE SmackDown", he interacted with current United States Champion Logan Paul. Anything can happen in pro wrestling, but considering Owens' personal reservations, another Owens and Reigns match seems unlikely.