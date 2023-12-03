AEW Star Thunder Rosa Discusses CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo After Survivor Series Return

Following an electric return to WWE at Survivor Series, CM Punk delivered a homecoming address on "WWE Raw," saying that he was back home. In addition to the warm welcome he received from wrestling fans, Punk noted that he received a similar reaction from almost everyone in the WWE locker room as well. The former WWE Champion then made one final declarative statement, revealing his intention to make money in WWE, rather than friends. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Punk's former AEW colleague Thunder Rosa laid out her analysis of his "Raw" promo, making note of the mixed reactions it elicited amongst the wrestling community.

"I saw that so many people were absolutely pissed and very disappointed because they were expecting that [Punk] was going to come out and be like, 'Let's burn this place down,' and he didn't. [People thought] that he was going to critique everything, that he was going to be pissed. Instead, I think he was very sincere about him feeling the way that he felt. He felt that he has this second opportunity at his new home, and that he's trying to heal. He's really trying to move on from some of the regrettable incidents that happened prior to this. And I think that people need to understand this and they need to understand that he's going to move on from this; he's not going to talk about it. He didn't talk about it."

In the wake of Punk's exit from AEW, Rosa believes a return to WWE is a fresh start for "The Second City Saint," and marks a pivotal shift in his wrestling career. As previewed in Punk's promo, Rosa also believes that Punk is genuinely focused on growing with WWE as well, rather than dwelling on the past events that led to his initial departure from there in 2014.

"That's what the promo was. It's like, 'I am not going to talk about the past. I'm going to talk about the present, and I'm going to talk about the future,'" Rosa said.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.