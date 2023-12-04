Why Dave Meltzer Believes CM Punk Could Lose First WWE Match

Just over a week ago, WWE turned heads by bringing CM Punk back to the company after almost 10 years. While it appears things have run smoothly so far, some believe WWE should be cautious regarding Punk, considering how his past wrestling runs have ended. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer shared how he believes the promotion may handle the situation. One listener wrote in to ask Meltzer what he thinks WWE will do between Punk and Seth Rollins, including whether they'll have Punk lose his first match.

"I think that they may do that," Meltzer said. "They may do that just to see his attitude. I could see that. ... From a pure business standpoint, if he had no baggage on him, ... I would say that he really should win. ... But I don't know that you can go that way. I think he almost has to do something to prove to everyone that he will do business."

Meltzer then expressed his confidence that Punk would play ball with WWE, noting that the company would not take no for an answer from the performer and Punk must know that. If WWE is planning a major match between Punk and Roman Reigns as has been reported, it may be smarter to keep Punk booked strong in the months ahead, but it all depends on when the match between Punk and Reigns is scheduled to take place. Meltzer expressed caution about planning Punk's matches too far ahead, as the performer has shown to be injury-prone over the last several years.

After returning at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Punk closed out "WWE Raw" last week with a surprisingly sweet promo segment. The veteran isn't currently scheduled for a single brand, and Punk will appear on "WWE SmackDown" later this week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.