Photo: Jade Cargill Is Thankful For WWE Hall Of Famer

Though they now work in two different companies, WWE star Jade Cargill still has a lot of love for Mark Henry. Commenting on a picture of herself along with WWE announcer Samantha Irvin at the Big 12 college football championship game over the weekend, Cargill shared some kind words about the AEW producer.

We are very thankful for you @TheMarkHenry 💪🏾. Man has an eye for talent. https://t.co/0XzVBLIDuY — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 4, 2023

Before she entered the world of pro wrestling, Henry was the one to set Cargill up with a WWE tryout. Though she wound up deciding not to sign with WWE at that time, she soon found herself in AEW with Henry. Cargill had a dominant run in the promotion, becoming the inaugural TBS Champion and holding the title for 508 days. After her contract with AEW expired several months ago, Cargill made the move over to WWE. While she has been hyped up onscreen, the former AEW star has yet to make her true debut for the company, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently making it clear they're waiting until they feel Cargill is fully ready before putting her in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Henry is also credited for bringing Irvin into wrestling, as she was previously focused on a singing career. However, Henry got in touch with Irvin over social media and set her up with a WWE tryout. Irvin is currently the ring announcer for "WWE Raw," having previously appeared on "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and "WWE 205 Live."

While he officially retired in 2017 (for good, this time), Henry signed with AEW in 2021 as a producer. In addition to his role there, he is a co-host for "Busted Open Radio," regularly sharing his opinions on wrestling's current events.