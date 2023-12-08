Dirty Dango Explains How Tyler Breeze Was Proactive During Their WWE Run

Years later, fans still fondly remember Breezango — the tag team of Tyler Breeze and Dirty Dango (then known as Fandango) – from their time in WWE and on the independent circuit. What fans may not know about the former "NXT" Tag Champs, however, is that the duo was thrown together as an act by Vince McMahon and found common ground over the threat of job security.

In an interview with "Wrestling with Johners," Dango discussed how both he and Breeze felt their time in WWE was short when they started teaming together. He shared that it was Breeze who was the most proactive in getting the team jumpstarted after they started off slow.

"I got injured, I hurt my knee, and Breeze and I were like ... I remember him calling me or texting me like 'Dude, if we're going to get fired, at least let's say we did absolutely everything we could,'" Dango said. "'We can hang our hats knowing that they can't say 'Well, you didn't pitch us any ideas.” So we just started cutting promos backstage with the dot.com boys ...The whole Fashion Files thing just started from us doing backstage promos, because we weren't booked."

"And then it started getting a little social media traction, and it got into the production meeting that 'These guys are doing these freaking promos.' Eventually, it got on to the show. I think we got almost a year run doing the Fashion Files. [So] if you're not on the show, I guess ... a good tip is 'Instead of complaining on social media, [make the most of it].' Breeze is very proactive in that aspect. It's easy to get frustrated and just stew backstage, but I think we kind of knew we were on our way out. And we're like 'Well, let's just have fun.'"

