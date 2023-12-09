Booker T Suggests Big Change TNA Should Make

2024 promises to be a big year for Impact Wrestling, as the company will be rebranding back to the TNA name at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. However, the six-sided ring is not expected to be returning as part of that, due to many talents not wanting the awkward ring back, but Booker T admitted he wishes the company would bring it back with the rebrand.

"For me, the six-sided ring was TNA's true identity, that's what made them different than any wrestling company out there," he said on "The Hall Of Fame." "Now, I don't know how difficult it is to make those six-sided rings — it can't be that hard, you know what I mean? It can't be that hard to house two, or three, or four, or five of them in a warehouse to just keep them fresh throughout the year and whatnot." The six-sided ring was around during Booker's tenure with the company, but his opinion about bringing it back isn't shared by everyone.

Many wrestlers have been open about the fact it hurts more than the traditional ring, and makes hitting top-rope moves a lot harder. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff — who was responsible for getting rid of it in the first place — admitted he felt it was silly. However, Booker believes it was a big part of who, and what TNA was as a company. "That six-sided ring was the identity of TNA, and I said when they lost that they lost a lot of time and money that they had put into that company," he said. "Yes, I wish they would bring it back."

