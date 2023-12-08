Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Who He Thinks Is Behind The Devil Mask In AEW

One of the hottest ongoing mysteries in pro wrestling right now is the identity of the person behind MJF's signature devil mask who has been taunting the AEW World Champion and having henchmen take out anyone connected to him standing in their way. During a recent edition of his podcast, "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed who he thought the elusive figure was.

"Adam Cole! Adam Cole and he's been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time," Prinze said. "Isn't it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that the devil character came to fruition?"

Cole has been out of action since September with a broken ankle. Despite this, he has remained a present figure on AEW programming, most notably being in the corner of his Better Than You Bay Bay teammate MJF during his AEW World Championship defense against Jay White at Full Gear.

"I see you, Adam Cole," Prinze said. "I see you. I see through it. It's in his eyes. It's in the eyes. You can tell when you see him that there's something evil there and he wants that title and this is how he was going to get it."

Despite starting off as foes, a bromance slowly evolved between Cole and MJF. The pair currently hold the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, dethroning Aussie Open on the All In "Zero Hour" pre-show in August.

