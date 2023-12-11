Former AEW Employee Ace Steel Shares His Thoughts On The Company's Current Devil Storyline

There has been much speculation regarding the identity of the Devil in AEW, and former AEW employee Ace Steel has offered his opinion on the storyline, naming a suspended star as a potential candidate for the man behind the mask.

During his recent appearance on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers," Steel was asked about who he thinks the Devil is. He feels that suspended AEW star, Jack Perry, could be a potential candidate for that role.

"I have no idea. It's probably Jack Perry. Who knows. I really don't have a fu**ing clue," said Steel. "I don't think it matters at this point. Doesn't matter."

The Devil, a masked figure, has attacked AEW World Champion MJF a few times in recent weeks, with the mask that the devil wears similar to what the champion has used in the past. On this past week's "AEW Dynamite," the Devil appeared on the titantron before the visual moved to a beaten MJF, who had a bottle smashed over his head.

Some, like Steel, have speculated that the Devil could be Perry, who hasn't been in AEW since All In in August, when he was suspended indefinitely following his backstage altercation with CM Punk. Perry recently trademarked his "Jungle Boy" name which may indicate that he's ready to return to AEW television soon.

Others believe that the Devil could be MJF's tag team partner, Adam Cole, which AEW star Matt Hardy and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believe could be the case too, while there's also been some speculation that MJF himself could be the Devil.