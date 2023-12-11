Attorney Stephen P. New Comments On Representing Ace Steel & CM Punk Following Brawl Out

AEW's backstage issues came to a head when CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a reported altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks following All Out 2022, an incident that has grown to be known as "Brawl Out." Steel recently addressed the incident, revealing that he and Punk were legally represented by Stephen P. New throughout the ordeal. As they go way back, the former AEW producer also noted that Punk is like family to him. The attorney has since taken to social media to confirm that Steel was correct to name him, echoing the family sentiment, and vouching for whom he represents as people he can believe in.

"I am proud of my clients and would not represent them if I didn't truly believe in them as people. And [Ace Steel] is correct. Sometimes clients and friends are family," he wrote on X.

Ace Steel was reportedly released by AEW after "Brawl Out," while Punk took a hiatus until his June 2023 return on the debut installment of "AEW Collision." Steel returned to the company to work with Punk until his friend was fired with cause after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023. These days, Steel works for Impact Wrestling in a backstage role while Punk has returned to WWE.

Stephen P. New is arguably best known for being the legal counsel to Jim Cornette throughout the years. He has also represented the Rock 'N' Roll and Midnight Express tag teams over trademark issues.