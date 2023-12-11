Teddy Long Believes These WWE Stars Can Elevate LA Knight

There's plenty of excitement to go around in WWE right now, following Randy Orton's and CM Punk's returns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former came back from a serious injury, while the other rejoined the promotion after nine years away. However, there's also some trepidation regarding how Orton and Punk will slot in going forward, and whether the two will take time away from rising stars such as LA Knight.

Former WWE Authority figure Teddy Long isn't worried about it, though. During an interview with "Sportskeeda," the former "WWE SmackDown" GM was asked about how someone like Knight will get along with Punk and Orton there, and revealed that he believes WWE will be able to keep things from being focused on just Orton and Punk. However, he does see them as the two WWE will focus on the most.

"I don't think it'll just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show," Long said. "I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy and CM Punk might be the highlight of the night...Randy and Punk are established, okay? They're a brand. LA Knight is trying to get there. So I don't think that'll hurt him at all. I think anything they do with LA Knight, if he goes with Punk or Randy, the only thing it's going to do is elevate him. It's going to help him."

Orton and Knight have already rubbed shoulders with each other, teaming together against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline this past Friday on "SmackDown." Punk also appeared on the blue brand, and is expected to do the same tonight on "WWE Raw," where Adam Pearce will attempt to sign him to the brand.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription