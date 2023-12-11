Video: Lance Archer Teases Bringing NJPW Team To AEW And Beyond

While the duo of AEW star Lance Archer and Alex Zayne – Monster Sauce — had a respectable run in New Japan's World Tag League, things didn't end up quote as favorably as they had hoped.The duo ultimately came up a point short of reaching the semi-finals. But neither Archer nor Zayne left discouraged and appeared even more determined to succeed as a team moving forward, be it in NJPW or elsewhere.

Following their final appearance on the World Tag League tour, Archer posted a post-match video on X (formerly Twitter) of he and Zayne declaring their intentions coming out of the tournament, stating that they would one day return to NJPW. But, in the meantime, the pairing was ready to take the rest of the world by storm, with AEW, the U.S. indie circuit, and even foreign promotions like CMLL in Mexico and Revolution Pro in the U.K. named as potential spots Monster Sauce could appear in next.

NJPW World Tag league is over. But MONSTER SAUCE ainâ€™t done by a long shot. @AlexZayneSauce and I are ready to take over! We will be back to @njpwglobal @njpw1972 one day. But @AEW @CMLL_OFICIAL @RevProUK @WSWWrestlingAUS and everywhere in between. Get READY!

We Sauce n Tossâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/p5qUKFzlVX — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 10, 2023

While Archer has been a regular in AEW since March 2020, Zayne has yet to set foot in an AEW ring. He has still managed to gain notoriety working for GCW and briefly WWE – where he worked as Ari Sterling in 2021. Zayne would also make two appearances for Ring of Honor in 2022, losing to Swerve Strickland at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. He then teamed with Blake Christian and Tony Deppen in a losing effort against The Embassy at ROH Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour in July.