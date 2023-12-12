WWE RAW 12/11/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When I saw the graphic that Rhea Ripley would be taking on Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, I think I cringed. I definitely said to my colleagues, "Well, this isn't going to be pretty." I had a friend reach out to me this afternoon just to say "I'm worried about Maxxine." So it was pretty bad to begin with. Then, in a backstage segment in The Judgment Day's clubhouse, Rhea Ripley actually said something along the lines of "I need my division to RESPECT me." And that gave me pause. Girl. What would beating up and, I assumed, squashing a still-green wrestler like Maxxine do along the lines of making people respect you? To me, that's beating up on the weak and being a bully. This was Maxxine's second-ever singles match — if Ripley needs respect, she should be taking on the likes of someone a bit more established, like Candace LeRae, or maybe even Ivy Nile with Maxxine just in her corner, instead of the other way around. And to top it all off, the match wasn't even for the Women's World Championship.

I did admire Maxxine's spirit. I really like her a lot, ever since she linked up with Chad Gable and Otis. But she needs more time in the ring, and WWE just isn't giving it to her. This match was sloppy, and she's going to get hurt if she's not careful. Ripley wasn't even able to get her up for her powerbomb finisher, twice, and I don't think that was on Ripley. Maxxine is just someone who would benefit a lot from a stint in "NXT."

This didn't make sense from the get-go, and absolutely everyone knew it. I like Maxxine, but WWE needs to do better by her and get her some better singles reps ... hopefully on Tuesday nights.

Written by Daisy Ruth