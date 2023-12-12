Bully Ray Reviews CM Punk's 'Crock Of S***' WWE SmackDown Promo

CM Punk called out a bunch of WWE's top stars during his return to "WWE SmackDown" last week, warning the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight that he had unfinished business to attend to in WWE, starting with his goal to main-event the upcoming WrestleMania 40. During his promo, Punk even acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" before reminding him of who the "OG Paul Heyman guy" was.

While the segment was widely praised by fans, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray did not enjoy it whatsoever, something he made clear on Monday's "Busted Open" podcast.

The main issue Ray had with the promo was Punk trying to egg on the crowd to help him decide between signing with the red or blue brand. "Punk made me believe, by the way he manipulated the crowd, that 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' were two different entitles — at least for that moment," Ray said. "There were people like, 'No we don't want you on Raw,' as if we're to believe that that crowd doesn't watch 'Raw.' Of course, they do, but they're cheering for 'SmackDown' as if they don't have access to 'Raw' in their local TV stations."

Ray proceeded to argue that "brand loyalty" hasn't truly existed in WWE since the early years of the WWE Draft, which is why he felt Punk's promo came across as disingenuous.