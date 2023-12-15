Frankie Kazarian Talks About Working In Impact Now That The 'Stink Is Off The Brand'

In a move that surprised many, Impact Wrestling is currently preparing to return to its original moniker — TNA. The rebranding is set to be made official early next month with the promotion's upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, and Frankie Kazarian is one of the old TNA regulars who will be a part of the revival. Kazarian described the differences between the old company and today's version during a recent appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

"First and foremost, management is completely different," Kazarian said. "It's night and day. It's a completely different company."

When Kazarian left Impact in 2014, "Big" John Gaburick was in control of the company's creative direction, and Kazarian stated that Gaburick was not a fan of himself or his tag partner, Christopher Daniels. With the company's current President Scott D'Amore in charge, Kazarian seems to feel things are in a much better place, and he began noticing it during visits to the promotion while still working with AEW.

"Everybody genuinely gets along," Kazarian continued. "Scott D'Amore runs a really tight ship, and he and his team have worked really hard getting that stink off the brand, because — let's be honest — there was, for a long time."

The announcement of TNA's return was made at the Impact Bound for Glory PPV back in October. Since then, it has also been revealed that TNA will partner with WWE owner Endeavor to revamp its streaming service, which will become known as TNA+. While that is far from an indication that TNA and WWE will have a working relationship, D'Amore has made it clear the company is open to partnering with other wrestling promotions, as seen by Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada's upcoming participation at TNA Snake Eyes.