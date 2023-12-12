Booker T Says Showdown Between Hulking WWE Stars Would Be A 'Man's Man Matchup'

With WrestleMania season on the horizon, speculation about the event's card has already begun to brew. Outside of the more glaring angles, such as CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, another singles match has also recently made its way into the conversation regarding potential programs for WrestleMania 40 — that being Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

On a new episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the possibility of seeing the two face off in what GUNTHER previously described as his ultimate dream match. "Brock [vs.] GUNTHER, that's a man's man matchup right there," Booker said. "Anybody that loves this business and loves wrestling, they should want to see that matchup right there. That one right there is a main event anywhere in the world. It's got to be close to the main event on night one [of WrestleMania] maybe ... This is a big match, GUNTHER and Brock. That's like two heavyweight boxers. You cannot undermine that match thinking that it's not going to be the biggest thing on the card. It's going to be the biggest thing people want to see. It's not gonna be like any match on the card. There's not gonna be [any] playing, no jumping, no diving. Oh my God, I can only imagine how that thing is going to turn out."

While GUNTHER and Lesnar have yet to square off in an official singles competition, they did share a rather intense moment during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. After eliminating a trio of superstars from the bout, "The Beast Incarnate" came face-to-face with "The Ring General." During their encounter, Lesnar absorbed a singular chop and a series of elbow strikes before reversing his momentum to deliver a belly-to-belly suplex to GUNTHER. Shortly thereafter, Lesnar was eliminated from the match by Bobby Lashley.

