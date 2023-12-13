WWE Raw Ratings Report 12/11/2023

Up to this point in his return to WWE, CM Punk has proven to be a big move in the ratings, with his first "Raw" and "SmackDown" appearances drawing some of the highest numbers this year. Unfortunately, the streak of strong ratings hit a little bit of a hitch last night, as Punk, WWE, and "Raw" came up against a powerful force in the form of not one, but two "Monday Night Football" games.

Wrestlenomics reports that last night's "Raw" drew 1.466 million total viewers and 0.46 in the ever so important 18-49 demographic. While not representing a massive dip, both numbers were down from last week, with total viewership falling 4% from last week's 1.533 million, while the 18-49 demo slid down 6% from 0.49. The numbers reflect more of the status quo for "Raw" over the past month after Punk's return to "Raw" drew a staggering 1.884 million and 0.65 in the 18-49 demographic two weeks ago.

While "Raw" has faced strong competition from "Monday Night Football" all year, last night represented the first time the red brand faced two NFL games since early September. The matchups drew a combined 18.7 million viewers, with ABC's Giants versus Packers game drawing 11.4 million, while ESPN's Titans versus Dolphins game drew 7.3 million. The doubleheader represents the final time "Raw" will have to face two Monday night games on the same night for the rest of the season.

As noted, Punk was a big part of last night's "Raw," officially deciding to sign with the show, leading to a confrontation with Seth Rollins and Punk announcing his entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The show also featured Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, with Rhodes winning by disqualification after Nakamura spit mist in his face.