WWE Raw Ratings Report 12/4/2023

Last week's "WWE Raw," featuring the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, drew an even bigger audience than usual, including the highest numbers — in both total average viewers and viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic — in months. Alas, with a big number generally comes a letdown the next week, and Monday was no exception.

Wrestlenomics reports that last night's episode of "Raw" drew 1.533 million total viewers, as well as a 0.49 in 18-49. As expected, both numbers were down from last week, with total viewership falling 19% from last week's 1.884 million, while 18-49 was down 25% from 0.65. It wasn't all bad news for "Raw," however, as the show was up in total viewers from the week before Punk and Orton's return, which drew 1.459 million viewers, and level in the 18-49 demo.

"Raw" started off strong, as usual, with more than 1.7 million viewers tuning in for the show-opening angle between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. The promo segment led seamlessly into the advertised match between the two, which actually gained viewers and set the high-water mark for both total viewership and the key demo. The audience gradually declined from there, though there were a few spikes for Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, the promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura, and the end of the World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

As is always the case in the fall, "Raw" faced strong competition from football, with the Monday night NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars (owned by the family of AEW owner Tony Khan) drawing 16.5 million total viewers across three different stations. "Raw" also didn't have the benefit of either Orton, now on the "SmackDown" brand, or Punk, who will be back next week after an appearance on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."