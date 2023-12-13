WWE's Jade Cargill Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Mother, Who Died From Cancer

WWE star Jade Cargill posted to Instagram yesterday, revealing the sad news that her mother died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Cargill penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mom, briefly elaborating on her fight against the illness and the relationship Cargill had with her mother. The two photos posted show Cargill holding her mother's hand and an older picture of her mom.

While she had not previously spoken publicly about her mother's cancer diagnosis, Cargill has been very open about her own status as a mother. Last year, Cargill revealed that her desire to inspire her daughter greatly motivated her decision to become a pro wrestler.

After trying out for WWE and turning down their offer several years ago, Cargill decided to sign with AEW first. Cargill built up a large winning streak during her time with the promotion before her contract eventually expired this past September. Immediately as the news broke about her contract, the expectation was set that Cargill was bound for WWE.

WWE officially announced that Cargill was joining the roster shortly after she left AEW, with the former college basketball star making her onscreen debut during the kickoff show for WWE Fastlane. She has yet to wrestle in the promotion, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently stating that the company intended to make sure Cargill was fully ready before putting her in the ring on TV or in front of fans.

The Wrestling Inc. staff offers its condolences to Jade Cargill and her family at this time.