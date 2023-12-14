Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Assesses WWE Talent Landscape With Return Of CM Punk

It's now been over two weeks since CM Punk made his sensational return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. After acknowledging that Punk is a difference-maker for the promotion, former WCW wrestler Kevin Sullivan evaluated the WWE landscape following Punk's comeback, particularly for Cody Rhodes, on his "Tuesday with the Taskmaster" podcast.

"It's almost like, to me, that Cody has been put on the back burner," said Sullivan, who recently mentioned that the current WWE roster is the best he's ever seen. "It was like going to a movie, and then credits came up after [the] last WrestleMania," Sullivan continued. "Don't you think there should be some little bit of breadcrumbs and tidbits or something?"

2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 39 back in April. Since then, Rhodes has feuded with Brock Lesnar, The Judgment Day, and is presently in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. He is set to be a participant in next month's men's Royal Rumble match, along with Punk, who declared himself for the over-the-top-rope bout after signing with "WWE Raw" this past Monday night. Rhodes and Punk had a brief backstage exchange last week on "WWE SmackDown," where "The American Nightmare" welcomed "The Second City Saint" back to WWE.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Reigns vs. Rhodes II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was WWE's "long-term direction" for WrestleMania 40. Punk, meanwhile, has already teased the possibility of challenging Seth "Freakin" Rollins — who he began a feud with on "Raw" this week — for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania if he wins the Rumble.



