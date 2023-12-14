On-Sale Details For WWE Backlash 2024 Tickets In France

As WWE has gotten hotter and hotter over the past year, they've also started to run big PLEs away from the US mainland, holding Backlash in Puerto Rico last May and Money in the Bank in the UK last July. That trend will continue into 2024, with Elimination Chamber taking place in Australia in February, followed by Backlash in France in May, and WWE Bash in Berlin in, what a shock, Berlin, in late August, and it won't be long before French fans will be able to get Backlash tickets.

On Thursday morning via a press release, WWE announced that Backlash tickets, as well as "SmackDown" tickets for a taping the night before, will go on sale on January 12. The promotion also announced a 2-day combo package for both "SmackDown" and Backlash tickets, which will also be made available when tickets go on sale. Fans can currently register for an exclusive pre-sale on WWE's website.

While WWE has run many live events in France in the past, the two events will represent a first for WWE in the promotion. The "SmackDown" taping will be the first time the blue brand has ever been broadcast live from France, while Backlash will be the first ever PPV/PLE to be broadcast out of the country. It will also be the first-ever Backlash event to be held out of North America.

The Backlash PLE, which has been named Backlash France, will take place on May 4. In contrast to Elimination Chamber, which will take place in Perth's 70,000+ capacity Optus Stadium, Backlash will be held in the LDLC Arena, which can hold over 16,000.