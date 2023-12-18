TNA Signs Action Figure & Accessory Deal

Less than a month remains before Impact Wrestling goes back to being its old self when it rebrands as TNA at their Hard to Kill PPV on January 14. But the promotion is wasting no time making everything for their return to the old ways, including re-entering the action figure market for the first time in years.

In a press release announced on their website on Monday morning, TNA/Impact revealed they have reached a partnership with PowerTown Wrestling to "produce collectible TNA Action Figures and Accessories." The partnership will see two series of TNA action figures made available in 2024, with Series One figures being shipped starting in August 2024, while Series Two figures will ship in December. Pre-orders for Series One figures will begin this March.

The partnership with PowerTown Wrestling concludes TNA/Impact's search for a new manufacturer after the promotion parted ways with the previous one in August. Prior to this agreement, PowerTown was best known for releasing action figures and collectibles of notable wrestling legends, including Bruiser Brody, Stan Hansen, Kerry Von Erich, Magnum T.A., and Lou Thesz.

The move continues Impact's full-court press to their TNA transition at Hard to Kill, which will take place out of the Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada. Three matches have been announced for the event so far, including Trinity defending the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace, Alex Shelley putting the TNA Heavyweight Title on the line against Moose, and Chris Sabin defending the X-Division Title against KUSHIDA and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Though yet to be announced, New Japan/AEW star Will Ospreay and New Japan's Kazuchika Okada will also be around, taking part in TNA's "Snake Eyes" tapings following Hard to Kill.