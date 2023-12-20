AEW Star Wants A Match With The Iron Claw's Zac Efron

Even though he got a taste of wrestling starring as Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw," Hollywood star Zac Efron is open for more, with both him and co-star Jeremy Allen White expressing interest in doing a match if given enough time to prepare. And at least one AEW star is ready to take Efron up on that offer.

Taking to X in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Kip Sabian responded to user Dark Puroresu Flowsion's tweet recapping Efron and White's statements on "The Masked Man Show." Proclaiming that "the prophecy could finally come true," Sabian implored AEW to give him Efron in a one-on-one match. Neither Efron nor AEW have acknowledged Sabian's request at this time.

A potential Sabian-Efron match would be only the latest connection between "The Iron Claw" and AEW, as the film features AEW World Champion MJF and occasional AEW star Ryan Nemeth in the roles of Lance Von Erich and Gino Gonzalez respectively. Last week also saw Kevin Von Erich appear on AEW and Ring of Honor programming, accompanying his sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich for their matches "AEW Rampage" and ROH Final Battle, where the duo emerged victorious both times.

A match with Efron would certainly give Sabian a much-needed boost, as the AEW star has spent most of 2023 on the losing end of matches in both ROH and AEW. The Kipper's most recent AEW bout was more of the same after he came up short in a standby match against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on the December 2 episode of "AEW Collision."