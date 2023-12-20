Tony Schiavone Confirms WWE Hall Of Famer Will Appear On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" is a big one, as the Gold League wraps up in the Continental Classic, with Swerve Strickland vs. Rush, Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, and Jon Moxley vs. Jay White. And while the in-ring action will take precedence this evening, AEW will also be bolstered by the return of a legendary Hall of Famer.

On today's episode of "AEW Control Center," Tony Schiavone confirmed that Jim Ross would be returning on tonight's tapings of "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." Ross' return is fitting, as the show will be taking place out of his home state of Oklahoma. Schiavone didn't elaborate on whether Ross would be calling matches on either "Dynamite," "Rampage," both, or neither.

Ross has been absent from AEW programming for over a month, last appearing on the November 4 episode of "AEW Collision." Shortly after the show, Ross revealed he would be taking some time off from the promotion, after being advised by doctors to take it easy and heal from a leg injury he suffered from a fall this summer. Ross disclosed last week that he was scheduled to undergo an MRI to make sure there was no further damage to the bone.

The leg injury has been the latest ailment Ross has suffered from during his time with AEW, which he joined shortly after the promotion's formation in 2019. Most notably, Ross learned he had skin cancer back in the fall of 2021, revealing the diagnosis while traveling to an episode of "Dynamite." Ross would receive treatment throughout the fall and early winter, and he would officially be declared cancer-free in December.