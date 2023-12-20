WWE NXT Ratings Report 12/19/2023

After a strong stretch in the fall that came complete with a new TV deal, it has been a cold winter for "WWE NXT" so far. With main roster stars like Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio appearing less and less, the show has dipped back into the 600K's as far as total viewership, and below 0.20 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. That was a trend that unfortunately didn't break for the promotion this week.

Wrestlenomics reports that last night's episode of "NXT" drew 641K total viewers and 0.17 in 18-49. The numbers were down from the previous week, with total viewership dropping 5% from last week's 678K viewers, while 18-49 was down 6% from a 0.18. The number was the lowest total viewership for "NXT" in two weeks, and the lowest 18-49 rating since August 29, which drew a 0.16.

In a bit of good news for "NXT," the show did experience growth in 18-49, after QH1 and QH2 drew a show low 0.15. The show would peak in 18-49 in the overrun, where the controversial injury angle involving Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland drew 0.20. During the regular portion of the show, 18-49 peaked in QH5, which drew a 0.18 with 240K viewers, narrowly beating out QH7, which drew a 0.18 but only 239K viewers.

The same growth was true for total viewership in the first half, with QH1 opening with 647K viewers, and later rising to a show high 687K in QH5. From there, however, the show would decline, later cratering with a show low 587K viewers in QH8 for a Tiffany Stratton promo, and the beginning of the Dragunov/Holland match. The overall number would be helped by the overrun, which drew 677K.