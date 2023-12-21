Spoilers For 12/22 AEW Rampage

While there was plenty of happenings on "AEW Dynamite" last night, there was just as much stuff happening after the show was over, when AEW taped Friday's episode of "Rampage." This included developments regarding Best Friends, a new storyline for one of AEW's veteran teams, and a rematch from a highly acclaimed match from last weekend.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" this morning, "Rampage" began with Orange Cassidy defeating Rocky Romero to retain the AEW International Championship in a Battle of the Best Friends. Fellow Best Friend Trent Berretta was at ringside, conflicted over who to root for, but there was ultimately no tension following the match, as the three did the trademark Best Friends hug. Immediately after the match, fellow Best Friend Kris Statlander was busy backstage, as Stokely Hathaway tried to sow dissension between Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Danhausen.

The next match was Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeating The Hardys in tag team action, with the announcers making a point to bring up the Hardy's recent frustrations/losses, suggesting a losing streak storyline. Taven and Bennett's ally Roderick Strong also cut a post-match promo, once again insisting that MJF is the Devil, as he had on "Dynamite." Skye Blue would then defeat Queen Aminata in singles action, in a tune-up before Blue and Julia Hart's match with Abadon and Thunder Rosa this Saturday on "AEW Collision."

The main event saw El Hijo del Vikingo face off against Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship, in a rematch of the opening match from Ring of Honor Final Battle. Vikingo retained the title in a match that AEW owner Tony Khan referred to as "a doozy," and photos afterward showed an impressed Khan shaking hands with Taurus following the match.

