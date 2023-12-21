Trish Stratus Teases Another WWE Run In 2024

After being retired for over 15 years, Trish Stratus roared back in a big way in 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer feuded with Becky Lynch for over six months, with the two finally settling their differences in a Steel Cage match at Payback that Lynch won. Stratus hasn't been seen since the loss, at first expressing uncertainty about a return to the ring.

During an appearance on "GAW TV," Stratus talked about her 2023, which she holds in high regard to the rest of her Hall of Fame legacy. She also indicated that there's still plenty left in her tank as far as wrestling goes and that another run in 2024 was possible.

"2023 was probably the most insane year I've had on all fronts," Stratus said. "I did not expect...I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating and we'll let you know when we can let you know. I'm excited. We're on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn't even think I could tap into that I am. It's been fun. I can't wait.

"Honestly, at the end of the day, the support from my Stratospherians, we are so thankful for everyone. They are what drive us; they're what make us, and your interests are what make the interests, and therefore, we are a thing. Thank you to all my Stratospherians for coming out, for supporting, and it was so fun when I went back to wrestling, tapping into 'if you know you know' moments and having that 'Oh, I loved when she did that back in the day.' That was fun. I look forward to doing that again next year. I'm so excited."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "GAW TV" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription