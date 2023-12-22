Wrestling Inc's Top 5 Matches Of The Week: 12/22/2023

On December 15, wrestling fans were treated to a riveting main event showdown between the veteran ROH Women's Champion Athena and the tenacious underdog Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle. In the months leading up to the event, Starkz had diligently trained to become Athena's next "minion." Unfortunately, Starkz's efforts were in vain, as Athena named Lexy Nair as the sole graduate of MIT (Minion in Training). In response, Starkz sent Athena crashing into the ringside barricade, declaring her intention to knock her mentor from her pedestal.

Despite Athena's evident experience advantage, Starkz kept herself right on par, fighting with an urgency and resilience that had the live crowd on the edge of their seats. Every near-fall, every counter, and every moment further solidified Starkz as not just a rising star, but a legitimate contender to her superior, who had reigned as ROH Women's Champion for over one year.

Toward the end of the match, Athena ascended to the top rope with the plan of delivering an O-Face -– the same move that has sealed the fate of several previous opponents. To the surprise of many fans, and Athena herself, Starkz countered it into a two-count roll-up. Amidst Starkz's comeback, Athena then reversed the momentum back into her favor, trapping Starkz inside her innovative submission hold. After an intense nearly 30-minute battle, Starkz was forced to tap out.

While the aftermath of this title match (which saw Athena officially offer Starkz an opportunity to be her minion) left us with some questions, the match itself was absolutely mesmerizing to watch. As an added layer, Athena is now the only woman in history to headline an ROH pay-per-view twice — a well-earned reward for being one of ROH's top flag bearers this year.

