Wrestling Inc's Top 5 Matches Of The Week: 12/15/2023

For me, great matches are most often a function of a good story, a strong match structure, and an authentic connection between the audience and the performers. The men's Iron Survivor Challenge match ticked all the boxes.

The match existed as part of multiple overarching storylines (the feud between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe, as well as the relationship between Carmelo Hayes, who didn't even make it into the match, and Trick Williams, who ends up winning it) but also contained multiple storylines that existed entirely between the bells. These were balanced by the structure, which (among other things) established a rivalry between Dijak and Josh Briggs that continued throughout the match and paid off at the end, and also expertly played off the differences between Williams, the come-from-behind underdog, and Bron Breakker, the dominant monster heel. And of course, Williams' comeback only hit home because of the incredible connection between Williams and the "NXT" crowd, who were not interested in anyone else becoming the men's Iron Survivor.

The finish was played perfectly, with Williams' chances looking bleak for almost the duration of the contest, only for him to pick up four consecutive pinfalls (one over each opponent) due to a set of unlikely but extremely believable circumstances, combined with a fantastic-looking jumping knee to Breakker's chin. I've criticized Williams before for appearing afraid of contact, but he leveled up in this one, and the roar of the triumphant crowd made it an actual shame that this match wasn't the main event. At this point, I think it's safe to say that against all odds, the Iron Survivor Challenge is a match format that really works, and this one was probably the best one yet.

Written by Miles Schneiderman