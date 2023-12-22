Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts The Wrestler Who'll End MJF's AEW Title Reign

Last month, MJF defeated Kenny Omega to claim the record for the longest AEW World Championship reign in company history. As MJF continues his winning ways, though, AEW fans have begun to raise one important question – who will dethrone him? Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has now offered up his own theory, revealing a recent AEW signee as the competitor he believes to be the successor to MJF.

"After [Will Ospreay] has his first match against whoever, I don't care who it is, he's going to win," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "He is going to be the frontrunner to finally dethrone the AEW world's greatest champion that they've ever had, Mr. Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I don't know if Max wins that match. I think Will Ospreay is going to get a rocket ship strapped to him, and I think it is going to be propelled to the world championship. I don't see him taking many losses on that journey. ... I'm really excited to see what they do with this guy. My prognostication is straight to the top for Will Ospreay. That's not a hot take. He's the freaking man."

After his NJPW contract expires in February 2024, Ospreay will officially transition into a full-time performer for AEW, where he could potentially set his sights on AEW World Champion MJF. Outside of Ospreay, Samoa Joe and AEW's mysterious devil figure have also emerged as candidates who could possibly dethrone MJF. The identity sitting behind the devil mask has yet to be revealed, but earlier this month, Prinze Jr. suggested the idea that it may be MJF's sidelined tag team partner, Adam Cole.

