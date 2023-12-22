Photo: AEW Star CJ Perry Is 'Going Home'

Less than one week ago, CJ Perry revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was in the hospital being treated for an infection that started with her middle finger and spread up her right arm. The infection caused her to miss her debut in Mexico as she was scheduled to be in the corner of Andrade El Idolo during his six man tag match in the CMLL promotion.

It wasn't long after that post that Perry provided an update explaining that not only had her infection worsened, but that she was also scheduled for surgery. According to her X account, surgery was performed on the evening of December 18. During her recovery in the days following surgery, Perry's husband, fellow AEW star Miro, posted photos of Perry and the care package that he brought her, which included such things as pizza and soda.

After roughly a full week in the hospital, Perry revealed in an Instagram post earlier today that she was finally "going home." Her post quickly got responses from current and former coworkers such as Mariah May and Nikki Cross, among others.

During her time away dealing with her infection, Perry not only missed her debut in Mexico, but she was also unable to attend this past Saturday night's "AEW Collision," which saw Andrade El Idolo suffer his first loss in the Continental Classic tournament against Claudio Castagnoli. The loss was also Andrade's first defeat since Perry began managing him a little over one month ago on an episode of "Collision." Perry made her AEW debut at All Out in September.