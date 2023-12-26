WWE Has Reportedly Extended Contracts Of Potential 2024 Free Agents Due To Injury Time

TKO Holdings Group is currently signing many WWE Superstars to new long-term contracts, as a number of wrestlers who were re-signed in 2019 are set to join the free agency. However, according to a new report, the newly-merged company won't need to worry about re-signing several stars in 2024.

Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are all expected to be signed through 2024, as time has been added to the five-year contracts they signed in 2019 due to injury. Orton was famously out of action for over a year, returning weeks ago at Survivor Series: War Games. Woods has been riddled with injuries over the course of the past year, even now being currently on the injured list due to unspecified maladies. Big E suffered a broken neck in March 2022 and is not expected to return to action any time soon, if at all. Kingston has been wrestling singles matches recently, but was also out with injury in March of this year, missing WWE WrestleMania 39 due to ankle surgery.

When Orton and The New Day signed their contracts, WWE was simply WWE, with the company merging with UFC earlier in the year, forming TKO Group Holdings under UFC's parent company Endeavor. TKO has already re-signed Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to long-term contracts, and is reportedly working on locking down Cody Rhodes to a new long-term contract.