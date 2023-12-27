Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley Dissolve Trio On WWE NXT

The WWE trio of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley have decided to part ways on this past week's "WWE NXT."

Unlike most WWE breakups, the group went their separate ways amicably, as each wants to focus on their singles careers. The breakup happened backstage after Briggs' match against Noam Dar.

"So this is it then. It's over" Looks like @FallonHenleyWWE, @BrooksJensenWWE and Josh Briggs are going their separate ways 😢#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BK6ZHG0XQO — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2023

Briggs lost the NXT Heritage Cup match against Dar, after he was disqualified for hitting Dar with a bucket. Prior to the match, Briggs had informed Jensen and Henley not to be by his side in the ring as he wanted to handle Dar on his own. After the match, the trio reconvened backstage where Henley and Jensen tried to encourage Briggs following his heartbreaking loss. They talked about how they wanted to be successful in singles competition, with them holding their fists out together before leaving their separate ways.

The trio first joined forces last year, and during their time as a group, Jensen and Briggs won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and were the last ones to hold the title before it was unified with the "WWE NXT" Tag Team titles. Briggs and Henley had a promising 2023, and were one of the nominees for the "NXT" Tag Team of the Year, which ultimately was won by the Creed Brothers. Henley, meanwhile, is currently in a feud with former "NXT" Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, even defeating her on last week's "NXT."