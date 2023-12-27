Video: Seth Rollins Asks WWE Fans' Help For Tribute To Bray Wyatt & Brodie Lee

This past August, WWE star Windham Rotunda (AKA Bray Wyatt) died after suffering a heart attack. Additionally, yesterday marked the third anniversary of the death of Jonathan Huber, who performed as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, a former member of Wyatt's WWE stable. Both men's deaths have greatly affected the people who knew them, and at last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins paid tribute to the two.

❤️ ❤️ ❤️ A special moment from @WWERollins to end a memorable night at #WWEMSG 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7nbGflpHLO — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2023

In the video, Rollins can be seen wrapping up the live event by asking the crowd to raise the lights on their cell phones, just as fans used to do during the Wyatt Family entrance. Even before his death, this mass gesture served as a sign of love and respect from WWE fans for Wyatt and the other members of his stable, especially including the late Huber.

Reposting WWE's video to his own X account, Rollins added, "I love you forever." In response, Huber's wife Amanda replied, stating that she loved Rollins and his tribute to the late performers. Huber currently works on the community outreach team for AEW, where her husband was last employed.

In addition to Rollins' actions, Amanda posted her own tribute to her husband online yesterday. Huber passed away on December 26, 2020, after a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Following his time in the Wyatt Family, he was released by WWE and eventually was revealed as The Exalted One — the leader of AEW's Dark Order faction.

As for Wyatt, he stayed with WWE until being released in July 2021. He returned to the company the following year but only performed for several months before a severe bout of COVID-19, which contributed to his heart issues, forced him to step away.