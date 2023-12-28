Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW's PPV Prospects

AEW has undergone some major changes in 2023, from the departure of CM Punk to the addition of "AEW Collision." Another of those big alterations is the addition of extra pay-per-views, with new shows like AEW WrestleDream and the upcoming AEW Worlds End added to the calendar. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff shared his take on how this will affect the company's business.

"I don't think they're going to be able to hold onto 100% of the pay-per-view audience that they've able to rely upon," Bischoff said. "It starts to get a little expensive, and there are probably price points or thresholds that people are willing to get close to but not exceed."

Bischoff predicted the company's PPV buy rate would drop by 15-25% over the next year. However, that drop will likely be offset by the additional amount of PPVs, with Bischoff believing that the company's overall profits will rise — in the short term, at least. The former WCW executive does not have high hopes for the PPV format in the years ahead.

"I think it's like linear television," Bischoff continued. "It's not dead, but it's dying a little more every day."

The podcast host then expressed his surprise that AEW hadn't already signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to air the promotion's content on Max, WBD's streaming platform. With the company's current media rights agreement expiring in 2024, streaming could be a big part of AEW's next deal, as previously hinted by CEO Tony Khan.