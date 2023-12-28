Sammy Guevara Discusses AEW Fans Turning On Him

While it's been a roller coaster 2023 for Sammy Guevara, both in and out of the ring, 2022 was no walk in the park either. Guevara began the year as a beloved fan favorite, only to see himself slowly become hated by the AEW fanbase, as he continued to win the TNT Championship and his relationship with future wife Tay Melo became public knowledge shortly after he ended his previous engagement.

In an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Guevara discussed the crowd turning against him, and admitted it may have been a case of him having a little too much success at once. Even still, it's hard for Guevara not to be a little frustrated with how fans were towards him.

"Before I got the TNT Title, everybody loved me," Guevara said. "And I knew once I got the title, it was going to change. And then I got the title again, I got the title again. It was like too much success in a way, the people were like 'Whoa whoa, we wanted you to win, but not that much. Oh, and you got the girl? You're married now? Whoa whoa whoa, we don't like this!'

"What you just said is a perfect thing. They want to see you win, but they don't want to see you do better than them. That's how I felt it was, and I said it was going to happen. And then it did. And it was just like 'I don't know what you guys. You guys want to see me win, right, but then once I start winning, it's all of a sudden like 'Whoa, why are you winning?” You wanted me to win! You said you wanted me to win. Now I'm doing it. Why am I a bad [guy]?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription