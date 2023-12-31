Tommy Dreamer Thinks This NXT Star Is On Fire, Looks Forward To A 'Big 2024'

Tommy Dreamer has praised "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade's in-ring ability and the aggression she has shown since returning to the brand earlier this month.

Dreamer, in a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," discussed Jade's match against Karmen Petrovic this past week on "NXT." He was effusive in his praise of the "NXT" star and the progress he has seen in her as a wrestler, highlighting how her in-ring work is much more physical than before.

"Cora Jade is on fire. Her physicality, her in-ring has really, really gotten even better. I look for a bigger and better 2024 for her," said Dreamer about the young "NXT" star. "I'm very impressed with her. Really enjoyed this match. She's getting physical in that ring, more like this look, it's a different side of her. Really, really enjoyed it."

Jade, who returned to the developmental brand at "NXT" Deadline, wrestled her first singles match since coming back to the brand on this past week's "NXT," where she faced Petrovic and defeated her in a quick match. The "NXT" star had walked out of the brand earlier this year and was absent from WWE television for four months before her surprising return at Deadline, where she attacked "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The 22-year-old star, who has been a part of WWE since 2021, has yet to win a singles title in WWE, although she has had a few shots at the "NXT" Women's Championship, albeit all of them being multi-women matches.

Dreamer, on the same podcast, added how he sees a bright future for the "NXT" brand in 2024.