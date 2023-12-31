Tony Khan Offers High Praise To This Current AEW Champion

All Elite Wrestling currently finds itself stacked with champions, but one in particular has become a personal favorite of AEW President Tony Khan. On the pre-AEW Worlds End media call, Khan referenced some standout characters in AEW's women's division, one of which was "Timeless" Toni Storm — the reigning AEW Women's Champion.

"[I'm] really very proud of 'Timeless' Toni Storm," Khan said. "And as I said, to have somebody that has become a great champion and is a great wrestler, but has also quickly become one of my personal favorite characters on television. It's a true statistic that AEW fans have very desirable demographics in terms of being above the median TV viewer, in terms of income, and often various demographics that are desirable to advertisers. So I think that, when you have one of the more high-brow characters in wrestling and you have something as unique as TCM's (Turner Classic Movies) Ben Mankiewicz coming in and doing his production and giving it such a great effort and making it a tremendous opening for 'Timeless' Toni Storm, that's a great sign, in my opinion, that TCM signs off and gives it their signature of approval, with TCM being so prestigious."

While Storm started the year with Saraya and Ruby Soho by her side, she gradually began separating herself from them, later transforming her "outcast" identity into that of an old-school Hollywood starlet. Storm's new persona has specifically attracted the attention of recent AEW signee Mariah May, who continues to work her way into the good graces of the "timeless" performer. Amidst this character shift, Storm also regained the AEW Women's Championship for a record-tying third time, with her most recent title defense taking place at AEW Worlds End against Riho.

