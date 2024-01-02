Date Confirmed For Roman Reigns' Return To WWE SmackDown

A little more than three and a half weeks remain before WWE's Royal Rumble PLE, and WWE is set to secure one of the big matches for the event this Friday on "SmackDown: New Years Revolution." The show will see LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a three-way match to determine the #1 contender for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. And it appears "The Tribal Chief" wants a front-row seat to see who his opponent is.

Earlier today on their official website, WWE announced that Reigns will be at "SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" this Friday. While Reigns will surely have a vested interest in the three-way match, it's unclear if he is just there to see who his Royal Rumble opponent will be, or if he will be addressing other matters at hand.

One thing fans do want to hear from Reigns about is The Rock, who made a shocking appearance last night on "WWE Raw: Day One." After quickly disposing of Jinder Mahal, Rock declared that he was hungry, and suggested to the crowd that maybe he would take a seat at "the Head of the Table." The line has since led to fans speculating that the long-rumored match between Rock and Reigns may finally be taking place this year, either at Elimination Chamber in Australia next month, or at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this April. Reigns appeared to acknowledge Rock's line late last night when he took to X to post a crying emoji, suggesting he was not too worried by The Rock's suggestion.