Jake The Snake Roberts Says This AEW Star Gives As Much As He Takes

Even before this past weekend, when the spotlight shined on him for less than flattering reasons, AEW's Chris Jericho had become a controversial figure in wrestling. One reason for that was the recent perception that Jericho's programs with some of the younger talent in AEW had done more for him than others, leading to some, like indie wrestler Effy, referring to Jericho as a "clout vampire."

One person who doesn't agree with this perception is AEW producer/manager Jake Roberts. On the recent episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts tried to dismiss the notion that Jericho tried to steal the rub from younger talent when a fan asked whether Jericho was similar to wrestling legend, and famous backstage politician, Hulk Hogan.

"I think he's done a hell of a job for AEW," Roberts said. "He's got to keep himself relevant. He gives as much as he takes too though. He gets his ass beat quite a bit."

Roberts also didn't entirely agree with the assessment that Hogan held down younger talent as well. While he admitted that Hogan would make sure to get involved with talents who were gaining momentum at the time, Roberts felt that was a positive more than a negative. He and co-host Marcus DeAngelo also noted that Hogan would put over younger talent, including names like Billy Kidman and Mike Awesome.

"He went with what was hot," Roberts said of Hogan. "That's what you have to do in his position. You've got to go with what's hot."

