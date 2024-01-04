WWE Raw Ratings Report, 1/1/2023

The Rock's return to WWE at this past week's "WWE Raw" has seemingly given the show a huge boost in the ratings, with 1,751,000 viewers tuning in for the show.

"WrestleNomics" has released viewership data for the Day 1 edition of "Raw," with total viewership increasing by 151% compared to the previous week's "best of" edition. The report highlighted that the show brought in the highest number of viewers for the red brand since the November 27, 2023 episode of the show, which was the post-Survivor Series episode that saw the return of CM Punk to "Raw."

The first WWE show of 2024 also saw viewership rise in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.60 rating compared to 0.18 the previous week. The January 1 edition of "Raw" also saw a 33% increase in viewership compared to the previous four weeks, while the key demographic was up by 50% for the same metric.

The Rock, making an unexpected comeback to WWE on the recent "Raw," appears to have substantially elevated the ratings. The full segment of his return on WWE's YouTube page has amassed over 3.2 million views at the time of this writing. The main event, which was a match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, has also brought in big numbers for WWE, with a small portion of the match raking in half a million views on YouTube.

The show kicked off with the long-awaited match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, where the former was busted open and also lost the match. Rhea Ripley also defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile and retained her title, despite her opponent putting on a brave fight. Awesome Truth, the tag team of R-Truth and The Miz, reunited after several years and defeated Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.