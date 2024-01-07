Tony Khan Says This WWE HOFer Reached Out To Him About Joining AEW

Following the expiration of his WWE contract, WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland pivoted his attention to the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling, where his long-time best friend, Christian Cage, currently resides as the TNT Champion. While there was initially some confusion as to how his AEW arrival came about, Copeland later confirmed that his move to AEW came together rather quickly after his deal with WWE came to an end on September 21. AEW President Tony Khan has now provided more details about his contract negotiations with Copeland, revealing that it was "The Rated R Superstar" himself who initiated the conversation.

"I think the timing of it was we had a pay-per-view October 1st and it was right around then Adam Copeland's contract expired. He reached out to me, and also really for me, the timing of it made a lot of sense to have Adam Copeland come into AEW," Khan told "Going Ringside." "He's one of the greatest wrestling stars in the world. I believe Adam Copeland is somebody who still delivers the best matches and brings fans from all over the world to AEW, so it's an honor having Adam Copeland in AEW. 'The Rated R Superstar' has renewed his rivalry and his great history with Christian Cage, the Patriarch of AEW, the TNT Champion, and having those two in AEW, it's something really special."

Once a deal was reached, Copeland then made his surprise debut at AEW WrestleDream, helping Sting and Darby Allin to fend off the likes of Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage. Copeland then transitioned into an official storyline with Cage, which led him to briefly hold the TNT Championship at Worlds End on December 30, before Cage swiftly reclaimed the title.

