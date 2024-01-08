AEW Star Samoa Joe Weighs In On The Xbox Vs. PlayStation Debate

In the 90s, the great video game debate amongst fans was between Sega and Nintendo. Today, it's shifted towards Xbox and PlayStation, as the two video game powers continue to compete regarding both games and consoles. And it's a debate that the new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appears to have very little time for.

Taking to X early Monday morning, Joe started discussing the PlayStation vs. Xbox rivalry, seemingly unprompted. The AEW World Champ noted that whenever he sees the debate over which is better, he is left bewildered by people "arguing over who gets to extort them for money every month." Joe then joked that if former video store companies Blockbuster and Hollywood Video had been able to channel their feud the same way, they would still be in business.

Whenever I see Xbox vs Playstation talk. I just sit back and shake my head at people arguing over who gets to extort them for money every month.

If only Blockbuster and Hollywood Video could have got their feud right, they might still be around 😂. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 8, 2024

While Joe would seem like the unlikeliest of AEW stars to comment on video game discourse, he actually has strong connections to the video game world. The AEW star starred in the 2023 adaptation of the video game "Twisted Metal," where he portrayed the character Sweet Tooth and is also set to star as King Shark in the upcoming video game "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League." The game is set to be released on February 2 on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In the meantime, Joe will take a break from video game discussions to make an appearance on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, his first appearance in front of fans since defeating MJF to win the AEW World Title at Worlds End. Joe already has at least three wrestlers gunning for him, with Wardlow, Swerve Strickland, and FTW World Champion HOOK all calling Joe out over the past week.